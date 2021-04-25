CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Ravindra Jadeja’s triple strikes and Imran Tahir’s double put Royal Challengers Bangalore on the mat in 192 chase against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 match 19 at the Wankhede Stadium RCB lose the big wickets of captain Virat Kohli – 8, Devdutt Padikkal for 34 and Washington Sundar 0 7, Chennai Super Kings dominate RCB. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbelievable hitting in the final over propels CSK to a strong total of 191/4 in 20 overs against RCB. Harshal Patel picked up the big wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore hurt Chennai Super Kings. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir included in CSK’s playing 11. It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli’s on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 20 at Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 25 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Review time! Mohammed Siraj takes the review! Looked to have taken a faint outside edge. No edge, as confirmed by Ultra Edge. NOT OUT! Siraj has taken the review and there was no edge there. Curran bowls a short ball around off, Siraj looks to pull this one to the leg side but he misses and Dhoni takes it and appeals. The umpire agrees as he raises his finger. Siraj opts for the review straightaway. Ultra Edge shows no spike and Siraj has suvived. RCB 109/9 in 18 overs vs CSK (191/4)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Score and Updates: Strategic Time-Out! This contest is all but done and dusted. Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bowl Bangalore out, whereas the Virat Kohli-led side, will want to bat until the end and add how many ever runs they can and improve their run rate. Mohammed Siraj is the last man in.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! RUN OUT! Kyle Jamieson goes back now and Bangalore are 9 wickets down. A length ball from Bravo, around off, Kyle Jamieson looks to push this one through the offside, but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg, where Imran Tahir collects the ball. He takes aim as the batters wanted one and hits bull’s eye at the striker’s end. The third umpire confirms that this is out. Bangalore 103/9 in 16 overs vs Chennai (191/4)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    It’s all going CSK’s win at Wankhede!

  • 6:57 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and updates: SIX! This could have been another wicket but the sub fielder, Mitchell Santner stands on the ropes, as he took it and so it will be a maximum. A length ball from Dwayne Bravo, outside off, Kyle Jamieson slams this one to the long-on region, where Santner hops and takes the catch, but lands on the boundary ropes. 100 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore!

  • 6:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Score Online: OUT! CAUGHT AT FIRST SLIP! Imran Tahir removes Navdeep Saini for 2. Tahir gets another and it is a very good catch at first slip. It has been a complete bowling performance from Chennai. Flatter ball around off, Saini looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an outside which is taken by Raina at first slip. Very good catch. Bangalore 95/8 in 13.3 overs vs Chennai (191/4)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! TIMBER! Imran Tahir removes Harshal Patel for a duck. Harshal is off running as he gets a wicket. Short and on middle from Tahir, Patel swivels and looks to pull but misses but Tahir does not as the ball goes onto rattle the timber behind. Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/7 in 12 overs vs Chennai Super Kings (191/4)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    It’s not CSK vs RCB, it’s Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB at Wankhede!

  • 6:40 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Online Updates: Review time! Chennai Super Kings are confident that they have got another one but Harshal Patel has reviewed it immediately. The Ultra Edge shows nothing though. NOT OUT! Patel survives. This is the flatter ball and it is around off, it spins away slightly as Patel look to slash this one away but he misses and Dhoni takes it. An appeal and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Patel goes for the review straight away and it is a good one as there is no spike on Ultra Edge, and the on-field decision is overturned. Bangalore 83/6 in 11 overs vs Chennai (191/4)

  • 6:37 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Score and Updates Online: OUT! TIMBER! Jadeja is making a mockery of this game. Ravindra Jadeja removes Ab De Villiers for 4. Massive wicket for RCB! It seems like it is Jadeja vs Bangalore here, and not Chennai Super Kings. He did it with the bat, and now he is doing it with the ball and out on the field. This is slightly shorter and lands on leg, de Villiers makes room and looks to work this one to the offside. But he misses. The ball spins back in and rattles the furniture behind. The run chase has been completely turned on its head by Chennai. RCB 83/6 in 10.1 overs vs CSK (191/4)