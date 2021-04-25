CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Ravindra Jadeja's triple strikes and Imran Tahir's double put Royal Challengers Bangalore on the mat in 192 chase against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 match 19 at the Wankhede Stadium RCB lose the big wickets of captain Virat Kohli – 8, Devdutt Padikkal for 34 and Washington Sundar 0 7, Chennai Super Kings dominate RCB. Ravindra Jadeja's unbelievable hitting in the final over propels CSK to a strong total of 191/4 in 20 overs against RCB. Harshal Patel picked up the big wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore hurt Chennai Super Kings. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir included in CSK's playing 11. It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli's on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own.