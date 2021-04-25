CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbelievable hitting in the final over propels CSK to a strong total of 191/4 in 20 overs against RCB in IPL 2021 match 19 at the Wankhede Stadium. Harshal Patel picked up the big wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore hurt Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis continues his red-hot form in IPL 2021 as he slammed another half-century to put his team in a commanding position vs RCB in IPL 2021.  provide their team a breezy start against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir included in CSK’s playing 11. It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli’s on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Andrew Tye, Rajasthan Royals Star, Pulls Out of IPL 2021: Report

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Unreal, unimaginable or unprecedented – What a finish for CSK!

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Bangalore’s bowling was good until the final over. They were good with Siraj doing well, as well as Chahal. Sundar did good too. Harshal Patel was brilliant in his first three overs but what happened in the final over, he would not have expected. Jadeja took him to the cleaners and took him for 37 runs in the final over. They were not helped by dropped catches and some poor fielding and that might just haunt them towards the end of the game.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE: Ravindra Jadeja, take a bow! What a finish! 154 for 4 at the start of the final over and Chennai finish on 191. Would you believe it? Well, you better, as Jadeja has taken 37 runs from the final over to propel Chennai’s score. The dropped catch from Dan Christian has come back to haunt Bangalore hard. Chennai will be very happy and they have the momentum going into the run chase. Chennai started off with a bang with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad playing well. They gave Chennai a very good start but Gaikwad fell while Raina played a little cameo. Both Raina and du Plessis fell in quick succession and Chennai lost their way a bit and they looked like they will struggle to reach 160 but Harshal Patel conceded 37 runs in his final over to Jadeja who tonked the ball to all parts of the ground and Chennai have ended up with 191 runs.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    ‘Sir Jadeja’ at work, maintain silence please!

  • 5:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! A boundary to end and Chennai collect 37 runs from the final over. No no, do not rub your eyes. You read it right. 37 RUNS FROM THE LAST OVER. This is a length ball from Harshal Patel, on middle and leg, Ravindra Jadeja whips this one ferociously through square leg and gets a boundary. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS FINISH ON 191/4 in 20 OVERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE | Jadeja 62*, Du Plessis 50; Harshal Patel 3/51

  • 5:33 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: SIX! FIFTH MAXIMUM ONE IN THE OVER! Jadeja is on fire here. Patel has been so good so far, but he has been handed a lesson by Jadeja! A full toss around off from Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja smokes this one over the wide long-on fence. Chennai 187/4 in 19.5 overs vs Bangalore

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today CSK vs RCB LIVE: SIX! FOUR SIXES IN A ROW! FIFTY for Ravindra Jadeja! Jadeja has decided to take matters into his own hands and he is doing it in style! A shortish-length ball outside off, Ravindra Jadeja waits for it and then dumps this one over the deep mid-wicket fence. He is loving that area, by the looks of things. Also, gets his fifty here.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    SIX AND NO BALL! This is turning out to be a massive over in the game! Patel bowls a waist-high full toss outside off, Ravindra Jadeja connects well and sends the ball sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence yet again! Free Hit coming up… Chennai 172/4 in 19.2 overs vs Bangalore

  • 5:23 PM IST

    SIX! Another one! Wonderful striking. 12 runs off the first 2 balls. A length ball from Harshal, in the slot, around off, Jadeja spanks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence again. CSK 176/4 in 19.2 overs vs RCB at Wankhede

  • 5:22 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: SIX! Ravindra Jadeja anticipated this one and got the desired result. Jadeja is too good a player to miss out on this. A slower off-cutter around off from Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja whacks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.