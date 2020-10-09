My11Circle Fantasy Pick

CSK vs RCB IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST:

Virat Kohli's Bangalore face-off against old foes MS Dhoni's Chennai on Saturday in Dubai. While CSK have a 15-8 record against Bangalore, the Kohli-led side has found a core this year and that could create problems for Chennai. But again, Chennai has massive experience in their ranks and it should not bother them.

Both sides will rely heavily on the opening pair and would hope they get the franchise off to a good start in Dubai where the team batting second has won merely one match (at the time of writing this article). That would make the toss interesting as both sides prefer chasing.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

CSK vs RCB My11Circle

Keeper – AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni

Batters – Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Shane Watson (C), Faf du Plessis

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Likely 11

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

FULL SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings:

Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav.