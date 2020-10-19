Live Updates

  • 11:58 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates CSK vs RR 2020 Live: Rajasthan Royals skipper, Steven Smith, says that it was certainly a different game than the last time they met as Sharjah was a different ground. Adds that it was sticking on the pitch today. Credits his spinners for bowling well, ads that they bowled well in the Powerplay. Tells that Gopal has been good for them for the past 2 years and Tewatia has been god as well. Tells Buttler took the pressure of him and played great innings. Admits he was not aware he edged it but tells Buttler told him and so did some of the boys in the dugout.

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Jos adjudged ‘Player of the Match’

  • 11:54 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: For his brilliant batting display, Jos Buttler has been named the ‘Player of the Match’. Buttler says that they let a couple of games slip and is happy to get this one over the line. Tells he tries to come out with a bit of intensity and he was determined to come in and he managed to get a couple away which made him comfortable. Says you do not face a lot of balls in T20 cricket but one can take their time and settle in. On batting at no. 5, Buttler says he is happy to bat wherever the team wants him to.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates CSK vs RR 2020 Live: Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings started off with the bat. Their batting never quite took off as they kept losing quick wickets right from the start of the game. Chennai were down by 4 wickets towards the 10th over. It was then their skipper, Dhoni and Jadeja who did well to steady the ship but their pace was really slow and they were not able to capitalize. Jadeja added some important runs in the end but the total was very low in the end and they were probably 25-30 runs short. The bowling by Rajasthan was very good on the night. Apart from Stokes, all their bowlers were economical and made things difficult for the batters of Chennai. All things considered, this was a very good show by Rajasthan.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: This total had to be chased down by Rajasthan Royals as this was a low score and they have made sure that they do chase it down. It was a bit tough in the start as they lost three quick wickets, but the Aussie-Englishman combo of Steven Smith and Jos Buttler, with a partnership of 98 runs have made sure that the total was chased down in the end with some ease. Steven Smith will be a happy captain tonight. Rajasthan started off within the worst way possible as they lost Stokes very early on. He was looking good but he lost his wicket early once again. Uthappa and Samson, both followed him back pretty quickly and Rajasthan were three wickets down in the Powerplay. It was then, the batting duo of Buttler and Smith who stitched a good partnership of 98 runs and made sure that the game was wrapped up by them.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Rajasthan Dump Chennai to Playoff Hopes Alive!

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates CSK vs RR 2020 Live: That is it! Rajasthan have humbled Chennai! Shorter on off, Smith strokes it to long-on and finishes the game with ease. Rajasthan Royals (126/3 in 17.3 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (125/5) | Buttler 70*, Smith 26*, Chahar 2/18

  • 10:57 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: SIX! Ravindra Jadeja tries his best but cannot maintain his balance and takes the catch and goes over the ropes. Floated on middle, Jadeja comes down the track and goes over long on. Jadeja there jumps and takes it one-handed but cannot release the ball and falls over the ropes. Royals 123/3 in 16.5 overs, need 3 more to win vs Super Kings (125/5)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: DRINKS! This total had to be chased down by Rajasthan as the total was a tame one and it does look like they will chase it down with some ease in the end. They just require 14 runs in the last 4 overs and with Buttler and Smith out in the middle, it looks like this will be chased down without any hitches. Chennai can apply some pressure by scalping a wicket but it looks like this game is done and dusted. RR 112/3 in 16 overs vs CSK (125/5)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates CSK vs RR 2020 Live: 3 boundaries from the over – 16 from it. FOUR! Oh, Sam Curran! It should have been stopped but it goes through! Loopy on middle, Buttler lofts this wide of the long-on fielder and Curran runs in to stop this one but he misjudges this and it goes by the ropes. Rajasthan Royals 108/3 in 15 overs, need 18 runs to win vs Chennai Super Kings (125/5)

CSK vs RR 2020, Match 37 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 37 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of IPL 2020 between CSK vs RR from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs RRLive Cricket Score and CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Also see latest cricket news, latest cricket score, live cricket score, live cricket score ipl, live cricket score ipl 2020, live cricket score cpl, live cricket score ipl today, live cricket score csk vs rr, live cricket score today ipl 2020, live cricket score ipl 2020 schedule, live cricket score 2020. (SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs RR 2020, IPL Match Report: Jos Buttler, Bowlers Guide Guide Rajasthan Royals to Seven-wicket Win Versus MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings

Former champions Rajasthan Royals on Monday registered a convincing seven-wicket win over three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, a result that lifted them from the bottom of the table and kept them afloat in the Indian Premier League. While the verdict catapulted RR to the fifth spot on the points table – thanks to Jos Buttler’s 48-ball 70 not out and fast bowler Jofra Archer’s miserly spell — the defeat pushed the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK to the brink of elimination. Chasing CSK’s 125 for five wickets in 20 overs, RR finished at 126 for three wickets in 17.3 overs. Before the game started on Monday, RR were lying at the bottom of the eight-team points table with a net run rate of -0.778. After they won with 2.3 overs to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler’s 48-ball 70 not out, they climbed to the fifth spot with eight points from 10 matches. Steve Smith’s team now has an NRR of -0.591 and is back in the race to qualify for the playoffs. The top four teams on the points table qualify for the playoffs after each team has played 14 matches each in the league phase. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Becomes First Cricketer to Play 200 IPL Matches

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, RR (126/3 in 17.3 overs) Beat CSK (125/5) in Abu Dhabi

Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost to table-toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The blow for CSK is bigger as their influential all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury. After bringing life to their campaign with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy Dhoni’s smart captaincy, CSK were done in by sloppy fielding and Shikhar Dhawan’s scintillating 101-run knock while chasing a competitive 180-run target. Also Read - KXIP vs DC MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions: Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020 For Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Match 38 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday October 19

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. One good thing for RR is the return to form of their skipper Steve Smith, who made 57 on Saturday, but star all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat. Sanju Samson has been subdued after his early exploits while Robin Uthappa seems to have found some form at the top, scoring 41 off 22 balls against RCB. The Jofra Archer-led bowling attack looked ordinary in front of the marauding RCB batsmen.

CSK vs RR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.