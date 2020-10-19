CSK vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CSK vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Sailing in the same boat, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim playoff hopes. Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition. The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run rate. With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon. Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost to table toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The blow for CSK is bigger as their influential all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, have also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. One good thing for RR is the return to form of their skipper Steve Smith, who made 57 on Saturday, but star all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat. Also Read - MI vs KXIP 2020, IPL Match Report: KL Rahul Shines as Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians in Second Super Over to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 19. Also Read - IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Match 36, MI vs KXIP 2020: Rahul, Mayank Power Kings XI Punjab to Thrilling Win vs Mumbai Indians in 2nd Super Over

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2020 Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Lockie Ferguson Stars as Kolkata Beat Hyderabad in Super Over Thriller

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs RR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (C), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Sam Curran (VC), Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

CSK vs RR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

