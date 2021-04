Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs RR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 12 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 19 Monday:

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. After losing their opening game, both CSK and RR will look to continue to winning momentum when they face off. While CSK was blown away in their season opener against the Capitals, they managed to bounce back to winning ways against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, the Royals lost their first match against Punjab, they came back with a win against the Capitals.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 19.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (vc), Faf du Plessis (c), Jos Buttler, David Miller, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals:

Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals – Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

