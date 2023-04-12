Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Dhoni-Jadeja’s Fight in Vain as Royals Win Final Over Thriller
live

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Dhoni-Jadeja’s Fight in Vain as Royals Win Final Over Thriller

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Updates, April 12: Rajasthan On Top, Dhoni-Jadeja Key For Chennai. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 17. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: April 12, 2023 11:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

MS Dhoni (C) (W)

31* (16) 1x4, 3x6

Ravindra Jadeja

25 (15) 1x4, 2x6

Sandeep Sharma

(2.5-0-29-1)*

Jason Holder

(3-0-37-0)
LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 200th IPL Match As Captain.

Live Updates

  • 11:22 PM IST

    BRILLIANT PIECE OF BOWLING FROM SANDEEP SHARMA!! JUST A SINGLE!!! RAJASTHAN WIN THIS THRILLER BY 3 RUNS!!!

  • 11:21 PM IST

    SINGLE !!! DHONI ON STRIKE!!! 5 NOW NEEDED FROM THE FINAL BALL! SIX TO WIN ! FOUR FOR A SUPER OVER!!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    SINGLE FROM DHONI! 6 NEEDED FROM 2 NOW!! JADEJA ON STRIKE!

  • 11:17 PM IST

    SIX AGAIN FROM DHONI!!! IT’S 7 NOW NEEDED FROM 3!!!

  • 11:16 PM IST

    SIX FROM DHONI!!!! THALA STRIKES!!! 13 REQUIRED FROM 4!

  • 11:15 PM IST

    DOT BALL !! GOOD DELIVERY!! 19 NEEDED FROM 5 NOW!!

  • 11:15 PM IST

    ANOTHER WIDE!!!! THE EQUATION IS NOW 19 FROM 6!! SANDEEP AND RAJASTHAN FEELING THE HEAT!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    FIRST BALL OF THE 19TH AND IT’S WIDE FROM SANDEEP SHARMA!! 20 needed from 6!

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 21 runs required from the final over for CSK to win the match!! With Dhoni and Jadeja in the middle, it’s a possibility!!

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: FIFTY For Devon Conway! Jadeja has just joined him and it will be interesting to see, how they go from here with the asking rate at 12. OH NO!! Conway departs!!! Rajasthan on Top! 113/5 (15)

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

Chennai: It has come down to the last over and MS Dhoni is there in the middle with Ravindra Jadeja. CSK needs 21 off the final over and after two extras, there is a dot ball. But would you believe it, Dhoni has hit a six off the second official ball of the over. Then what, he hit another six and brought a lot of belief in the camp. But then, he picked up a single and Jadeja did the same – leaving CSK to get five off the final ball.

Published Date: April 12, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Updated Date: April 12, 2023 11:34 PM IST

