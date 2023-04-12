live
HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Dhoni-Jadeja’s Fight in Vain as Royals Win Final Over Thriller
IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Updates, April 12: Rajasthan On Top, Dhoni-Jadeja Key For Chennai. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 17. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023
Chennai: It has come down to the last over and MS Dhoni is there in the middle with Ravindra Jadeja. CSK needs 21 off the final over and after two extras, there is a dot ball. But would you believe it, Dhoni has hit a six off the second official ball of the over. Then what, he hit another six and brought a lot of belief in the camp. But then, he picked up a single and Jadeja did the same – leaving CSK to get five off the final ball.
