Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams had won previous encounters and they will aim to continue the winning momentum. Rajasthan Royals were behind the eighth-ball against Delhi Capitals but David Miller and Chris Morris had got them back into the contest. Miller had scored 62 runs whereas Morris had added the finishing touches with 18-ball 36. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings came up with a sublime bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry score of 106 runs. Deepak Chahar was the chief destroyer as the swing master had returned with impressive bowling figures of 4-13 in his allotted four overs. Thus, both teams will aim to bring their best to the table.

Chennai Super Kings must have grown in confidence after their previous win. All the bowlers were able to keep the pressure and they will aim to continue the same. Moeen Ali has been a positive in the batting department for CSK as he has played fearlessly so far. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be delighted to register a come-from-behind win against Delhi Capitals. RR were tottering at 42-5 but they were able to chase 148 in the end, courtesy of Chris Morris' heroics.

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be played on 19th April, Monday Also Read - Muralitharan Stable After Being Hospatilised For Cardiac Treatment

What are the timings of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match being played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad/Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals – Manan Vohra/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

CSK vs RR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh