CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023: Live Streaming Details Of MS Dhoni’s 200th Game As Chennai Super Kings Captain

Chennai Super Kings will play Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 encounter. Get all live streaming details of CSK vs RR match at Chepauk.

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni on Wednesday during CSK vs RR game in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings captain will lead the franchise for the 200th time in Indian Premier League when they take on Rajasthan Royals at home in Chepauk on Wednesday evening. The CSK vs RR game go live from 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams have won two games each from three outings. A win on Wednesday will put Rajasthan Royals to the top spot displacing Lucknow Super Giants on net run rate while CSK can enter in the top four with a victory.

The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality ‘Spin Test’ on a tricky Chepauk pitch against some world-class short-format tweakers in the CSK line-up.

The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike-rates — 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.

With the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner bowling 10, if not 12, overs between them at Chepauk, matches can be won and lost there only. The trio has taken 11 wickets between themso far, more importantly, their economy rate has been very impressive.

Moeen missed the last game due to food poisoning and is expected to play the game in place of Sisanda Magala, while Dwaine Pretorius will fill in as an all-rounder in case Ben Stokes is not fit.

However, CSK will be missing Deepak Chahar, who is expected to be out of the tournament due to recurrence of a left hamstring injury. In skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals have batters who can play big shots and boost the score.

When and where CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 game will be played?

The CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match will be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 12 from 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match live on television?

The CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 game will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels in multiple languages in India.

Where to get CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 live streaming for free?

Free live streaming of CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match will be available on JIO Cinema app on all android and apple devices.

CSK vs RR Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

