Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021: Live Cricket Score and Updates

CSK vs RR Live IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Both teams decide to play with the same XIs from the last game as Cheteshwar Pujara's wait to debut for CSK continues.

Live Updates

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Live CSK vs RR Updates IPL 2021 Score: Suresh Raina has joined the party as he finishes the over with a six over the mid-wicket. Riyan Parag with his side-arm action didn’t cause any trouble for the CSK batsmen in his first over as both Raina and Rayudu manage to hit him for a six. Tewatia to continue from other end. CSK 98/3 in 11 overs

  • 8:23 PM IST

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Rahul Tewatia gets the job done and removes in-form Moeen Ali. The southpaw played a short but powerful knock of 26 runs. Ambati Rayudu is the new man in, he has not played a valuable knock for CSK so far this season and tonight might be the match for him. CSK 78/3 in 9.2 overs

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Updates: Raina finally opened his account on the last ball of the over as Chetan Sakariya give 11 runs from it. Moeen has been the aggressor for Chennai so far and the short partnership is also dominated by him. Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack as RR are in search of a wicket. CSK 77/2 in 9 overs

  • 8:12 PM IST

    CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Moeen Ali continues to play with his elegance as he has got the license from the team to take the risk. Strategic Time Out. The CSK camp will want the duo of Moeen and Raina to stay for a long time in the middle. While, Samson and Co. will look to get a couple of wickets here to tighten the hold on this game. CSK 65/2 in 8 overs

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Updates: Good counter-attacking over for Chennai Super Kings as Moeen Ali attacks Mustafizur to collect 12 runs from it. Moeen has been in excellent form this season so far and Chennai will want him to convert the starts into a big score tonight. Suresh Raina might play the anchor role here. CSK 58/2 in 7 overs

  • 7:59 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Chris Morris Strikes and he gets the big fish – Faf du Plessis. The former Proteas captain looked to attack Morris and misses the connection as he got caught by Riyan Parag at the boundary line. It’s a big blow for CSK but Faf gave them a breezy start at Wankhede. Suresh Raina is the new man in. CSK 46/2 in 6 overs

  • 7:56 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis on a roll as he decides to attack Jaydev Unadkat and smashed him all over the park to collect 19 runs from the over. He had made his intentions clear that he is not going to stop in powerplay overs. He played a couple of scoops and two straight down the ground shots. Chris Morris comes into the attack. CSK 44/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Live CSK vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: FIRST BLOW FOR CSK! Ruturaj Gaikwad horror show in Chennai continues as he departs for 10 only. Good over from Mustafizur Rahman as he didn’t give much room to the batters to free their arms, as a result, Gaikwad stepped out and misses the connection. Moeen Ali is the new man in. CSK 25/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Score and Updates: Faf du Plessis finishes off the over with a fabulous six over long-on. The Proteas dances down the ground and smashes it for a maximum. However, Sakariya bowled a decent over despite the six. Gaikwad is looking a bit cautious with his shots. CSK 14/0 in 2 overs