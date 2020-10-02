11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

CSK vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL in Dubai on Friday. Rayudu, hero of CSK’s opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn’t bowl in the last two games. Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday October 2

CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (since inception) have traditionally been two of the most balanced sides in most IPL editions but both have ensured scratchy starts this year, losing two of their first three games, primarily due to lack of balance in the middle-order. Rayudu’s presence could well mean that he will replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top alongside Shane Watson. However, the same cannot be said about DJ Bravo as it will then force Mahendra Singh Dhoni to tinker with the whole line-up. Also Read - IPL 2020 Report: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard Shine as MI Thump Kings XI Punjab by 48 Runs to Claim Top Spot in Points Table

For SRH to succeed, they need to find that one dependable Indian big-hitter in the middle order in case their top three — Bairstow, Warner and Williamson fail in unison. Kashmiri lad Abdul Samad has shown promise while both Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma need to up their game. The bowling line-up is pretty even for both teams. Also Read - 2020 IPL: Kieron Pollard on Batting With Hardik Pandya in Death Overs, Says Sky is The Limit in Last Four Overs

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for match no. 14 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner (VC), Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan (C), T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla.

CSK vs SRH Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood/Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg/Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.

