Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 14th Match LIVE Streaming Info

CSK have played three matches so far – won one and lost two. SRH have also played three matches – won one and lost two. They currently occupy the bottom two spots in the points tally. Hyderabad are a rung above only because they have a superior net run-rate as compared to Chennai. Both teams have issues to deal with. SRH have began taking care of theirs by bringing in Kane Williamson to add steel to their fragile middle-order. CSK are happy that the experienced pair of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo has recovered from their minor injuries and are available for selection.

"It (six-day break) came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds, so you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough. And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we've used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well," Fleming told the CSK website ahead of Friday's match against SRH.

CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14th Match

When: October 2, 7:30 pm IST (Friday)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Full T20 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.