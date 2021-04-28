Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021, Match 23 – Live Streaming Cricket

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Wednesday. CSK have had a good start to their season as they have won four out of the five matches they have played and have mostly come up with collective efforts. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have provided solid starts in the last couple of matches whereas Ravindra Jadeja was at his absolute best against RCB in the last game. Jadeja single-handedly delivered with both bat as well as the ball to obliterate RCB and he is going to hold the key for CSK in the coming matches.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has struggled to get going with the bat. SRH middle-order has led to their downfall and they will need to bounce back before it gets too late for them. They depend heavily on the shoulders of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson as the young Indian players have struggled to grab their opportunities. Furthermore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had missed the previous match due to an injury. SRH will need to come up with a collective effort against a confident CSK and it is not going to be easy for the David Warner-led team.

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match will be played on 28th April.

What are the timings of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match being played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali/Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

CSK vs SRH SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.