Home

Sports

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Lightening-Fast Stumping Sends Mayank Agarwal Back | WATCH VIDEO

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Lightening-Fast Stumping Sends Mayank Agarwal Back | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni was too good behind the stumps for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni stumps Mayank Agarwal during CSK vs SRH tie. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back years as the Chennai Super Kings skipper affected a lightning fast stumping to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal during their IPL 2023 encounter on Friday.

The incident happened in the 14th over of SRH innings. Seeing Agarwal coming down the pitch, Jadeja shortened the length outside off and Dhoni whipped the bails in a flash giving no chance to the batter a second chance.

You may like to read

Spin storms in the city + Minnal Mahi! pic.twitter.com/l7QRYaiZOL — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.