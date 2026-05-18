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CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Chennai Weather Update: Rain set to RUIN chances for Dhonis side

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Chennai Weather Update: Rain set to RUIN chances for Dhoni’s side

Thunderstorms are set to hit Chennai on Monday evening during Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match.

Rain and thunderstorms could interrupt CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings are going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 63 of the IPL 2026 season in what is a must-win contest for both sides. CSK are currently in 5th place with 12 points and a win over SRH will help them leap-frog over Punjab Kings into the top 4 place in the Points Table.

One thing that both teams can’t afford is a wash-out at this stage of the tournament due to rain. Unfortunately for MS Dhoni and CSK’s fans, there is prediction for rain in the Capital city of Tamil Nadu as monsoon is slowly making way into the country.

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While most of North India is battling with severe heat wave in this week, there is prediction for rain and wet weather in Chennai. While most of Monday morning and afternoon is expected to be cloudy, the weather prediction for the evening appears to be quite gloomy.

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The MET department is predicting a couple of thunderstorms to hit Chennai on Monday evening. There is about 55 per cent possibility of rain in Chennai during CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match.

Check weather prediction for CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match HERE…

There will be about 84 per cent cloud cover with temperature around 31 degrees Celsius predicted for Monday evening. It will be most cloudy and there will be thunderstorms in some parts of the city as well.

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The humidity will be high as well around 81 per cent, which means there will be high possibility of rain as well. Both CSK and SRH will definitely keep one eye on the rain for Monday’s contest.

The Chepauk track which will be used for CSK vs SRH match is expected to be full of runs. SRH’s bowling coach Varun Aaron believed that a total of around 210 could be a par score for the contest.

Is there provision of Reserve Day for CSK vs SRH match?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match doesn’t have any provision of any Reserve Day. The BCCI have only kept provision for Reserve Day in case of Playoffs matches as well as the Final starting next week onwards.

Both teams will be expected to play out a minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute a match on Monday. If a minimum of 5 overs are not possible then the match will be deemed abandoned and both sides will need to share one point each.

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