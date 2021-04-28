Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates

Live Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 live match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi. Manish Pandey returned for Hyderabad while Sandeep Sharma also picked up in the XI for Abhishek Sharma. CSK also made two changes in their side as Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi returned to XI.

Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Manish Pandey Completes his Fifty. It’s a good and gritty knock from the batter who is making the comeback in this game for SRH. He scored his fifty in the 35 balls as he proved why he is so much crucial in the middle-order for SRH. Strategic Time Out. In the break, David Warner will look to find a solution to his misery as he is expected to go berserk in the upcoming overs. SRH 102/1 in 14 overs

  • 8:33 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates: Manish Pandey has now decided to take responsibility on his own shoulders to score some quick runs from here. The run-getting has been difficult so far for Sunrisers as Pandey is now looking to find the gaps. Ten runs from the last over from Shardul Thakur. SRH 92/1 in 13 overs

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Excellent over from Ravindra Jadeja as he continues to build pressure on David Warner. With each passing ball, Warner’s stay in the middle is getting difficult and now the pressure is on Manish Pandey to hit some big shots to accelerate the innings. Only five runs from the over. SRH 82/1 in 12 overs

  • 8:24 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Decent over from Hyderabad’s point of view as they managed to get eight runs from it. Warner in desperation slashed a ball hard for a boundary but he still looked rusty in the over as Ngidi doesn’t give him enough room. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. SRH 77/1 in 11 overs

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Live Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Score: Manish Pandey has decided to take the charge over the bowlers as he stepped out on Moeen Ali’s delivery to smash it for a maximum. While David Warner’s frustration in the middle continues as he is unable to find the gap. It’s a very good platform for SRH to post a big total from here. SRH 69/0 in 10 overs

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Strategic Time Out. In the break, Sunrisers will look to make a plan on which bowlers they want to attack to accelerate the inning from here. While on the other CSK will look to get a couple of wickets to tighten their hold on this game. SRH 54/1 in 8 overs

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: David Warner is looking a bit rusty in the middle and scoring lesser than run a ball so far. Shardul Thakur chipped in with a decent over by giving just 8 runs from it. Moeen Ali comes into attack as MS Dhoni introduces spin for the first time in the attack. SRH 47/1 in 7 overs

  • 8:01 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Score: Manish Pandey is playing with positive intent tonight as he has the captain himself at the other end to support him. Seven runs from the over of Sam Curran. It’s a good powerplay for Chennai Super Kings as they managed to restrict Hyderabad for a reasonable score. SRH 39/1 in 6 overs

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Deepak Chahar bowled another decent over but the batters in the middle looked confident against him and not looking to give away their wicket to him. Manish Pandey announced his arrival in the middle with a couple of good strokes to put the pressure on the fielding unit straightaway. SRH 32/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Updates: OUT! Sam Curran Draws First Blood as Jonny Bairstow departs for just 7. Good short ball from Curran as Bairstow was planning to play it down the ground but the change of length worked in the bowler’s favour. Manish Pandey is the new man in as it’s a big match for them after getting dropped in the last couple of matches. SRH 25/1 in 4 overs