Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates

Live Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 live match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi. Manish Pandey returned for Hyderabad in place of Kedar Jadhav while Sandeep Sharma also picked up in the XI for Abhishek Sharma. CSK also made two changes in their side as Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi returned to XI.

Also Read - CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV in India
Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Prediction, Betting Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI) – David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner wins the toss and elects to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi. Manish Pandey Returns for Hyderabad.

  • 6:51 PM IST

  • 6:19 PM IST

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

  • 5:44 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After an inconsistent start to the season, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad is desperate to get back the momentum in the tournament as they will face a tough task in their next match against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s Chennai has played dominant cricket so far in this season with four wins in five matches.