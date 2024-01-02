Home

Sports

CSK’s Rachin Ravindra Savours First Encounter As Super King – Watch Heartwarming Video

CSK’s Rachin Ravindra Savours First Encounter As Super King – Watch Heartwarming Video

Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of New Zealand Rachin Ravindra for IPL 2024 in the recent player auction that took place in Dubai.

Rachin Ravindra will next be seen against Pakistan at home. (Instagram)

New Delhi: New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra won a Chennai Super Kings fan in his country when the youngster came out of his car to sign a placard for him, the video of which went viral on social media. Notably, Ravindra was acquired by the five-time champions in the recent IPL Player Auction that took place in Dubai last month on December 19.

Trending Now

In the video, a fan approached Ravindra’s car with a placard with pictures of several Chennai Super Kings players including one of the Kiwi star in a CSK jersey. The southpaw, returning from his practice, came out of his car with his cricketing pads on and signed the placard, making his day.

You may like to read

First sight of Rachin as Super King. Autograph’s a super fan poster 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #RachinRavindra

🎥newzealand_tamizhachi26/IG pic.twitter.com/fjrSDOYEq3 — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 1, 2024

Notably, Ravindra is preparing for the T20I series against Pakistan at home which is starting from January 12. Ravindra, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, during the auction, was signed by MS Dhoni-led CSK for Rs 1.8 crore. At CSK, he will join his New Zealand mates Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (both retained) and Daryll Mitchell (bought for Rs 14 crore).

Notably, CSK is being coached by former Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming. The former cricketer has been associated with CSK from the start in 2008. CSK’s interest in Ravindra came after the southpaw impressed one and all with his heroics with the bat in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

During the World Cup, Ravindra finished with 500-plus runs including three hundreds with one against England in the tournament opener. At just 21, Ravindra showed tremendous maturity at the world stage, prompting the IPL franchises to show interest in him

CSK’s Full Squad For IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.