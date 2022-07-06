Dream11 Team Prediction

With the TNPL happening, it is time for the start of another T20 league which has gained popularity in recent times. The Andhra Premier League starts today (July 6). The tournament opener would be played between Coastal Riders and Godavari Titans.

TOSS – The APL 2022 toss between CSR vs GOD will take place at 12.30 AM IST

Time – July 06, 1 PM IST



Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

CSR vs GOD Dream11 Team

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, M Vamsi, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pranith Manyala, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KV Sasikanth (C), Shaik Jani Basha (VC), Y Teja Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, SK Ismail

Probable Playing XI

Coastal Riders: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Sirla Srinivas, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), Pinninti Tapaswi, Pranith Manyala, Shaik Jani Basha, Y Teja Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Bhupathiraju Munish Verma

Godavari Titans: M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Y Sandeep, KV Sasikanth (c), Garimella Teja, Yadla Girish Vasu, SK Ismail, Dinesh Chandra, Poda Yashwanth, Hemanth Reddy