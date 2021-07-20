CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction County XI vs India Other Test

County Select XI vs India Dream11 Team Prediction County XI vs India Other Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CSXI vs IND at Riverside Ground:

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

James Bracey, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Mohammed Siraj.

CSXI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

County Select XI: James Bracey, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Zak Chappell, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Rob Yates, Liam Patterson-White, Rehan Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

CSXI vs IND Squads

County Select XI: Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, James Bracey (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Rehan Ahmed, James Rew, Will Rhodes (C), Jake Libby, Lyndon James, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

