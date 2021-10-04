CT vs BG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Everest Premier League T20

Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CT vs BG at Tribhuvan University Ground, Guwahati: In match no. 5 of Everest Premier League T20 competition, Chitwan Tigers will lock horns against Bhairahawa Gladiators on October 4 – Monday. The Everest Premier League T20 CT vs BG match will begin at 9:15 AM IST. Chitwan Tigers are currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Everest Premier League T20, whereas Bhairahawa Gladiators is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Tigers played one match in this season of the T20 league where they won that match while Warriors also played one game in this season where they were unable to win a single game.

TOSS: The Everest Premier League T20 match toss between Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators will take place at 8:45 AM (IST) – October 4.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur.

CT vs BG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters – Tamim Iqbal, Rajesh Pulami, Bhim Sharki

All-rounders – Karim Janat (C)

Bowlers – Dhammika Prasad, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal (VC), Abinash Bohara, Durgesh Gupta

CT vs BG Probable Playing XIs

Chitwan Tigers: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami (C), Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Singh-Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal.

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Abinash Bohara, Pradeep Airee, Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta.

CT vs BG SQUADS

Chitwan Tigers: Karim Janat, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rajesh Pulami, Sandeep Sunar, Virandeep Singh, Ishan Pandey, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Hasim Ansari, khadak bohra, Mohammad Shahzad, Dilip Nath, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Gautam KC, Sahab Alam, Krijan Gurung.

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Pradeep Airee, Rohit Paudel, Sharad Vesawkar, Tamim Iqbal, Aarif Sheikh, Harishankar Shah, Krishna Karki, Kushal Malla, Sharvin Muniandy, Himanshu Dutta, Upul Tharanga, Abinash Bohara, Bhuvan Karki, Bikash Aagri, Dhammika Prasad, Dipesh Shrestha, Durgesh Gupta, Mousom Dhakal, Tul Bahadur Thapa.

