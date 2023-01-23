CT vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League: All You Need To Know

Home

CT vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League MI Capetown vs Pretoria Capitals Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 5 PM IST January 23, Monday

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

LIVE Streaming: Fancode.

CT vs PRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw (vc), Will Jacks

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, George Linde

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (c), Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

CT vs PRE Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, HE van der Dussen, GF Linde, D Potgieter, SM Curran, RD Rickelton, G Roelofsen, Rashid Khan(C), K Rabada, Odean Smith, Jofra Archer

Pretoria Capitals: RR Rossouw, WG Jacks, TB de Bruyn, S Dadswell, WD Parnell(C), James Neesham, E Bosch, S Muthusamy, K Mendis, A Nortje, AU Rashid