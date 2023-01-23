CT vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 5 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
LIVE Streaming: Fancode.
CT vs PRE Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton
Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw (vc), Will Jacks
All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, George Linde
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (c), Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer
CT vs PRE Probable Playing XIs
MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, HE van der Dussen, GF Linde, D Potgieter, SM Curran, RD Rickelton, G Roelofsen, Rashid Khan(C), K Rabada, Odean Smith, Jofra Archer
Pretoria Capitals: RR Rossouw, WG Jacks, TB de Bruyn, S Dadswell, WD Parnell(C), James Neesham, E Bosch, S Muthusamy, K Mendis, A Nortje, AU Rashid
