Canterbury lock horns with Auckland in what promises to be a humdinger. Canterbury is table-toppers and they are followed by Auckland. With a win, Auckland can dethrone Canterbury from the top spot. Both sides have won three matches thus far from four games. The key players for Auckland are GD Phillips, MJ Guptill, BG Lister, and Mark Chapman, whereas, for Canterbury, the key players are CE McConchie, AM Ellis, EJ Nuttall, and HB Shipley.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury vs Auckland will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 29.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CTB vs AUK Probable XIs

Canterbury :

Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard, Jack Boyle/Michael Davidson, Ben Stokes, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jeremy Benton, Tim Johnston, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat

Auckland :

Colin Munro, Michael Guptill-Bunce, Glenn Phillips, Craig Cachopa (c), Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (wk), Matt McEwan, Tarun Nethula, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lockie Ferguson

SQUADS:

Canterbury Squad

Cole McConchie (Captain), Cam Fletcher (Wicketkeeper), Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Todd Astle, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Andrew Hazeldine

Auckland Squad

Craig Cachopa (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

