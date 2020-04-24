Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardian Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match CTB vs FBG at Taiwan Stadium: Both Chinatrust Brothers and Fubon Guardians have struggled so far in the competition to get going. Despite performing decently, Guardians have lost close encounters which has hampered the progress in the tournament. Meanwhile, Chinatrust Brothers have had a poor campaign so far. They have managed only two wins and lost games out of their seven matches. Fubon Guardians, on the other hand, are sitting second in the points table. However, they haven't been great either by any means. They have won three and lost four games out of the seven matches. While Chinatrust Brothers would try to break their losing streak, Fubon Guardians will try to bounce back from their defeat in the last game to return to the winning ways.

The 31st edition of China's Professional Baseball League is here to entertain sports-hungry fans amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The league was originally scheduled to take place on March 14th but due to the havoc crisis, 11th April turned out to be the new date. The tournament will see 5 teams taking part namely Chinatrus Brothers, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians, and Wei-Chuan Dragons, and the reigning champions Rakuten Monkeys.

My Dream11 Team

OF: L Che-Hsuan, K Kuo-Lin, C Szu-Chi

IF: L Yi-Chuan, C Chih-Hsien (C), L Chih-Sheng

P: A Miranda (VC)

C: D Pei-Feng

CTB vs FBG Probable Playing 9

Chinatrust Brothers: C Tzu-Hao, C Chih-Hao, C Tzu-Hsien, W Wei-Chen, L Chih-Sheng, C Kun-Yu, H Chun-Sheng, Ariel Miranda, and Y Tung-Hua.

Fubon Guardians: C Che Hsuan, C Cheng-Wei, L Tsung-Hsien, C Chih-Hsien, Chian Kuo-Hao, K Kuo-Lin, L Yi-Chuan, W Cheng-Tang, and D Pei-Feng.

CTB vs FBG Likely Squads

Chinatrust Brothers Squad: Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, and Kao Yu-Chieh.

Fubon Guardian Squad: Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, and Dai Pei-Feng.

