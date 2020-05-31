Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match CTB vs FBG at Xinzhuang Stadium: BIn one of the highly-awaited matches of Chinese Professional Baseball League match, Chinatrust Brothers will take on Fubon Guardians once again in the space of two days at the Xinzhuang Stadium on Super Sunday (May 31). Brothers registered a narrow victory against the same opponents on Saturday. Brothers have won three of the last four games they have played but after having a tough win against Guardians with the margin of 4-3, it will be interesting to see how they perform on Sunday. Chinatrust Brothers currently occupy the second spot in the league table and have a record of 14-14 in their stipulated 28 games they have played so far this season.

Fubon Guardians, on the other hand, had been on a good run and had three consecutive wins before their Saturday's defeat. They have a record of 12-14 this season so far and would like to see themselves overtaking the Chinatrust Brothers for the second position in the league standings. The 31st edition of China's Professional Baseball League is here to entertain sports-hungry fans amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The league was originally scheduled to take place on March 14th but due to the havoc crisis, 11th April turned out to be the new date. The tournament will see 5 teams taking part namely Chinatrus Brothers, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians, and Wei-Chuan Dragons, and the reigning champions Rakuten Monkeys.

My Dream11 Team

OF: L Che-Hsuan, C Tzu-Hao, C Chih-Hao

IF: L Yi-Chuan, C Chih-Hsien (C), L Chih-Sheng, C Kun-Yu

P: J de Paula (vc)

C: D Pei-Feng

CTB vs FBG Probable Playing 9

Chinatrust Brothers: C Tzu-Hao, C Chih-Hao, C Tzu-Hsien, W Wei-Chen, L Chih-Sheng, C Kun-Yu, H Chun-Sheng, Ariel Miranda, and Y Tung-Hua.

Fubon Guardians: C Che Hsuan, C Cheng-Wei, L Tsung-Hsien, C Chih-Hsien, Chian Kuo-Hao, K Kuo-Lin, L Yi-Chuan, W Cheng-Tang, and D Pei-Feng.

CTB vs FBG Likely Squads

Chinatrust Brothers Squad: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh.

Fubon Guardian Squad: Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng.

