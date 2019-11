Dream11 Team Prediction

CTB vs JOZ Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Match 6 at Newlands in Cape Town 9.00 PM IST:

This will be the second time the two sides would lock horns in a week’s time. The Stars have not had a good season thus far and would like to revive their fortunes. Quinton de Kock-led Cape Town Blitz, on the other hand, won the season opener but went down by a massive 86 runs against the Paarl Rocks.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9.00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands in Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Chris Gayle (C), Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan

All-Rounders – Simon Harmer (VC), George Linde, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz

Probable Playing XIs

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Asif Ali/Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Aviwe Mgijima/Wahab Riaz, Vernon Philander, Sisanda Magala, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje.

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Simon Harmer, Delano Potgieter/Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson/Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

SQUADS

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Asif Ali/Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Aviwe Mgijima/Wahab Riaz, Vernon Philander, Sisanda Magala, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali/Marques Ackerman, Aviwe Mgijima/Wahab Riaz, Gregory Mahlokwana, Khwezi Gumede, David Bedingham.

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Simon Harmer, Delano Potgieter/Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson/Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Delano Potgieter/Lizaad Williams, Dane Paterson/Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch.

