CTB vs OV Dream11 Team Predictions Super Smash T20

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction Super Smash T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CTB vs OV at Hagley Oval: In match no. 13 of Super Smash T20 tournament, Otago Volts will take on Canterbury Kings at the Hagley Oval on Sunday. The Super Smash T20 CTB vs OV match will start at 10:15 AM IST – December 26. Canterbury Kings suffered a heart-breaking loss in the last game against Northern Brave in the final ball of the match. With 2 wins and 2 losses, Kings are at third spot in the Super Smash T20 standings with 8 points. Otago Volts, on the other hand, are still not up to the mark in this tournament. They have managed to win only one game so far. Volts are placed at the 4th spot in the Super Smash T20 points table with 6 points.

TOSS: The Super Smash T20 toss between Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings will take place at 9:45 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 10:15 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval.

LIVE STREAMING: Fancode App.

CTB vs OV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batsmen – Neil Broom (C), Hamish Rutherford, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls (vc)

All-rounders – Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Cole McConchie

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Jake Gibson

CTB vs OV Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall.

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (C), Neil Broom, Bekcham Wheeler-Greenall, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

CTB vs OV SQUADS

Canterbury: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (Captain), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams.

Otago: Hamish Rutherford (Captain), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Jake Gibson, Angus McKenzie, JJ Tasman-Jones, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

