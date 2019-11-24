Dream11 Team Prediction

The Blitz who lost their last encounter would like to get their campaign on track. They are placed second in the points table but the NRR could be a concern for them and hence they would like to beat Paarl Rocks at home. The Rocks have won two out of their four games but this is the first time they will play away from home and that would make things interesting.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) on November 24.

Time: 1.00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands in Cape Town

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batters – Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Faf du Plessis, James Vince (vc)

All-Rounders – Liam Livingstone (c), Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Kerwin Mungroo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Khwezi Gumede, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander, David Bedingham.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Kerwin Mungroo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Verreynne, Thando Ntini.

