CTB vs RM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Rakuten Monkeys Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match CTB vs RM: The Chinese Professional Baseball League is the top-tier professional baseball league in Taiwan. The league was established in 1989 and played the first season in 1990. CPBL eventually absorbed the competing Taiwan Major League in 2003. As of the 2020 season, the CPBL consists of five teams. The CPBL is consisted of Major and, since 2006, Minor leagues, with the Minor league team rosters consist of developmental and recovering players. CPBLTV is CPBL's official paid streaming and video-on-demand platform. It receives signals from each team's broadcasting partners and is available worldwide.

CTB vs RM My Dream11 Team

S Wei Ta (captain), Y Te-Lung, C Chih-Hao, L Li (vice-captain), K Yen Wen, C Kun Yu, R Carpenter, L Hung Yu

CTB vs RM Squads

Chinatrust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

