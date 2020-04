CTB vs UL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction China Trust Brothers vs Unity 7-Eleven Lions Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match CTB vs UL: CTBC Brothers vs Unity 7-Eleven Lions Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

CTB vs UL My Dream11 Team

Chang Chih-Hao, Su Chih-Chieh (vice-captain), Lin An-Ko, Tang Chao-Ting, Wang Wei-Chen (captain), Yueh Tung-Hua, Kuo Fu-Lin, Liao Yi-Chung, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs UL Squads

China Trust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

