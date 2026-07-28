CTCC 2026: Sreeja Akula, Swastika Ghosh and Sutirtha Mukherjee shine as Indian women’s team blanks Sri Lanka 3-0

Paris 2024 Olympian Sreeja Akula kicked things off in the best possible way, beating Tamadi Kavindya 3-0 in the straight games

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Sreeja Akula in action against Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. (Screengrab - Special arrangement)

India’s brilliant start to the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 on home soil continues as the Women’s team, consisting of Sreeja Akula, Swastika Ghosh and Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated continental neighbors Sri Lanka by 3-0 in their second Group F, Stage 2, Round 1 match at the Thyagraj Stadium in the National capital.

Paris 2024 Olympian Sreeja Akula kicked things off in the best possible way, beating Tamadi Kavindya 3-0 in the straight games. Akula’s sheer precision and superiority proved too much for Kavindya, who lost by 11-8, 11-3 and 11-5.

In the second singles match, Swastika Ghosh, who had defeated Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim yesterday, continued her red-hot form with another 3-0 win on straight sets by 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7 against Bimandee Sandinsa.

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With India already going 2-0, the onus fell on Sutirtha Mukherjee to complete the route and she did so with an easy 11-5, 11-2 and 11-6 win over Diwya Dharani.

What happened on day 1?

On the opening day of the tournament, both the men’s and women’s team registered 3-0 victories each against Zimbabwe and Maldives respectively.

The men’s team, led by Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar, had produced three sensational performances to blank the Zimbabweans. While Thakkar defeated Taenda Mumvuma 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in straight games, Harmeet Desai doubled India’s lead with a 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5 win over Tapiwa Musarurwa.

Youngster Payas Jain completed the route with another dominating 11-3, 11-3 and 11-8 victory.

The women’s team, on the other hand, had also completed a 3-0 win. Sutirtha Mukherjee started the route with an 11-4, 11-2 and 11-5 win over Fathimath Dheema Ali followed by Yashaswini Ghorpade’s solid 11-2, 11-5 and 11-7 win against Aishath Rafa Nazim before Swastika Ghosh wrapped things up with an 11-3, 11-5 and 11-2 win.