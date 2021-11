CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CTL vs FAL at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 32 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Catalunya CC will take on Falco CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FAL match will start at 12 AM IST – November 17. Catalunya CC won their previous game against Gracia by nine wickets and are currently placed in third position in the ECS T10 points table. They will be aiming to grab another win in this game. Falco, on the other hand, occupy fourth in the points table with three wins in five games and have looked good so far. They lost their previous game against the Warriors and will be looking forward to correcting their mistakes to bounce back in this match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Falco CC and Catalunya CC will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 17.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

CTL vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rauf Zaman

Batsmen – Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Rehman Ullah

All-rounders – Adeel Sarwar (C), Yasir Ali-I (VC), Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz

Bowlers – Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Sheraz, Razaqat Ali

CTL vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman (wk), Ameer Abdullah (Captain), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Hamza Nisar, Razaqat Ali, Ali Azam, Nisar Ahmed, Sabteen Haider.

Falco CC: Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Hassan Ali, Rehman Rajput (Captain), Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sheraz, Shabaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza, Naeem Shah, Nadeem Shahzad, Kamran Raja.

CTL vs FAL Squads

Falco CC: Zeeshan Raza (WK), Adeel Sarwar (C), Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Naeem Hussain Shah, Hassan Khan-I, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Umar Shahzad, Moazzam Rasul, Sohaib Khan, Kamran Raja, Wajhat mehmood, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed.

Catalunya CC: Haider Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Mughal, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Malik Zeeshan, Rauf Zaman, Asim Raja, Nadim Hussain, Sabteen Haider, Sanwal Masood, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Sherazi.

