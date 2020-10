CTL vs GCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Catalyuna vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CTL vs GCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalyuna and Gracia CC will take place at 4 PM IST – October 19.

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTL vs GCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Armghan Khan (captain), Muhammad Safdar Khan (vice-captain), Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Vijay Kumar, Kuldeep Lal, Shaukat Shahbaz, Muhammad Yasin, Bikramjit Singh, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Heera Mahey

CTL vs GCC Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Asif Zia, Nisar Ahmed, Shaukat Shahbaz, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ali Azam, Asim Javeed Raja, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Naveed Aslam, Qais Syed Rizvi

Gracia CC: Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi

CTL vs GCC Full Squads

Catalunya CC: Zeeshan Ahmed, Pavan Kumar Nerella, Abdul Wadood Awan, Asim Javeed Raja, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Gondal Naveed, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Rizvi, Zahid Javed Butt, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Riaz Zeeshan, Zeeshan Asghar, Sharique Hussain Agha, Rauf Zaman, Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Muhammad Asif Zia, Shaukat Shahbaz, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Saqib Latif

Gracia CC: Maninderjit Singh, Aditya Thakur, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Faran Afzal, Christian Munoz-Mills, Rohit Rana, Lovely Singh, Paramjit Singh, Tajinder Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Heera Mahey, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Amol Laxman Rathod, Jujhar Singh, Varinder Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi

