CTL vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Catalunya CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CTL vs KCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

We are into the final day of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament in Barcelona. Two semifinals, one bronze medal match and the finale will be played today.

In the second semifinal of the tournament., Catalunya CC will be up against Kings CC.

Catalunya CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CTL vs KCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Kings CC Dream11 Team Player List, Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Catalunya CC vs Kings CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CTL vs KCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Catalunya CC vs Kings CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalunya CC and Kings CC will take place at 2:30 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTL vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Jubed Miah (captain), Saqib Muhammad (vice-captain), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Shahedur Rahman, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Saqib Latif

CTL vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya CC: Saqib Latif, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Mujahid Ali, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin

Kings CC: MD Shofi Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul

CTL vs KCC Full Squads

Catalunya CC: Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Mujahid Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, A Javeed, N Arif, Rauf Zaman, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat, Yasir Ali

Kings CC: MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam

