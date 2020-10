Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CTL vs PMCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the second match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the wonderful Wednesday, Catalunya CC will take on Pak Montcada CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona CTL vs PMCC match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – October 21. This will be the second match of the day for Catalunya CC. Catalunya CC are at the second spot in Group B standings with six points under their belt. They will be playing back to back matches on Wednesday, after having won all of their three matches so far. Muhammad Armghan Khan and his men will look to continue the winning streak against Pak Montcada CC also. On the other hand, Pak Montcada CC have played only one match so far. In that match, they beat Raval Sporting CC by six wickets and 17 balls to spare. The team looks settled in all the departments, but they will need to produce their A game against a very good batting side in Catalunya CC. Pak Montcada CC are at the fourth position, thanks to their brilliant net run-rate.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona match 30 – CTL vs PMCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Catalunya CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Tips, CTL vs PMCC Probable Playing XIs, CTL vs PMCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Catalunya CC vs Pak Montcada CCC ECS T10 Barcelona, CTL vs PMCC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalunya CC vs Pak Montcada CC will take place at 2 PM IST – October 21.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTL vs PMCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Safdar Khan

Batsmen: Asjad Butt (vc), Prince Dhiman, Mohammad Yasin, Saqib Latif

All-rounders: Nawazish Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Ali Azam

Bowlers: Raja Adeel, Syed Khawar, Naveed Aslam

CTL vs PMCC Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar.

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Jafar Iqbal, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel (C), Kashif Shafi (wk), Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad

CTL vs PMCC Squads

Catalunya CC (CTL): Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Malik Asghar, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Syed Khawar, Ali Azam, Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Shaukat, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Safdar, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Naveed Gondal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin.

Pak Montcada CC (PMCC): Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Jafar Iqbal, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali.

