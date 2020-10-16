Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CTT vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In another exciting battle of ECS T10 – Barcelona on fantastic Friday, Catalunya Tigers CC will take on Faheh CC in the match no. 18 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona CTT vs FCC match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – October 16. It will be the second match of the day for Fateh CC, who will be taking on Kings CC first up. It will be an important match for both the teams as they both lost their previous match. Catalunya Tigers have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two back-to-back matches. They are currently seated in the fifth position with two points. On the other hand, Fateh CC started their tournament with a narrow win against Bengali CC. In their second match, they lost to Pakcelona CC by 31 runs. Bowlers conceded a lot of runs, which cost the game for Fateh CC. With one win and one loss, they are in the sixth position with two points in Group A standings.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers CC and Fateh CC will take place at 2 PM IST – October 16.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTT vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tahir Ilyas

Batsmen: Davinder Singh Kaur, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh-Lovely

All-rounders: Umair Aftab (C), Hargurjit Singh

Bowlers: Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Rajiv Singh (VC)

CTT vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh.

Fateh CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

CTT vs FCC Squads

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Umair Aftab, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Amir Raza, Razaqat Ali, Naveed Ahmad, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Ilyas.

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand.

