CTT vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s CTT vs KCC Match 10 at Montjuic Ground: The second match of the Day 3 of ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Catalunya Tigers CC and Kings CC. Also Read - KCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Kings CC vs United CC Girona T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 12.30 PM IST Wednesday October 14

The European Cricket Series has made its next stop in Barcelona. It began from October 12. Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 13

16 teams are part of the 19-day tournament. The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue. Also Read - FCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Bengali CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Monday October 12

The two semifinals, bronze medal match and the final will be played on the same day – October 30.

Below is the schedule for the opening day’s play.

October 14 Schedule

#Match 9, Kings CC vs United CC Girona, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 11, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 12, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 match toss between Catalunya Tigers CC and Kings CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – October 12.

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

CTT vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Sofiqul Islam (captain), Zulqarnain Haider (vice-captain), Umair Aftab, Ghulam Sarwar, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Tahir Ilyas, Jubed Miah, Jamshad Afzal, Tahed Ahmed, Shakil Mia

CTT vs KCC Squads

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Amir Raza, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Sufian Ansar, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Shahzaib Akram, Ali Sarmad, Asad Ali, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif

Kings CC: Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Kamrul Ismal foysol, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Saqib Muhammad, Salman Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Foyez Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Moyez Uddin, MD Rahul, Ajamal Naseri, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CTT Dream11 Team/ KCC Dream11 Team/ Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Kings CC Dream11 / Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.