CTT vs MIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CTT vs MIN at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CTT vs MIN, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Player List, Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CTT vs MIN T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers CC and Minhaj CC will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 19.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTT vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Atif Mohammad (captain), Sarfraz Ahmed (vice-captain), Mohsin Ali, Shahzad Amir, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Alumdar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Majid Hanif

CTT vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed

CTT vs MIN Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers CC: Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Tahir Ilyas, Zain Ul Abiddin, Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza

Minhaj CC: Shahzad Basharat, Waqas Basharat, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammed Tanner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Heer Lal, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Babar Basharat, Yasin Javaid, Israr Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq-I, Mubashar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz

