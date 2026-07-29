CTTC 2026: India sweep past England to reach Men’s and Women’s team finals

The Indian women's team had to work harder before sealing a 3-1 win over England. Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula put India ahead with a straight-game victory over Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong

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File photo of Sreeja Akula. (Credits: PTI)

India moved a step closer to defending their dominance at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships after both the men’s and women’s teams secured convincing semifinal victories over England on Wednesday. With the wins, India booked their places in the finals, where both teams will face Malaysia in the battle for the gold medal.

The top-seeded Indian men’s team continued its flawless run in the tournament with another dominant 3-0 victory. Having not dropped a single match so far, the team once again looked in complete control against England.

Manush Shah gave India the perfect start by defeating Connor Green in straight games. The opening contest was competitive in the first two games, but Manush stayed calm under pressure to register an 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 victory.

World No. 38 Manav Thakkar then doubled India’s advantage with another impressive performance. Despite playing with 13 stitches above his left eye, Manav showed no signs of discomfort as he comfortably beat Joseph Hunter 11-8, 11-4, 11-5. His sharp attacking play and consistency ensured England never found a way back into the contest.

Veteran Harmeet Desai completed the clean sweep in style. He dominated Benjamin Piggott from the start and wrapped up the match with a commanding 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 victory, sending India into the final without losing a single match in the competition.

The Indian women’s team had to work harder before sealing a 3-1 win over England. Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula put India ahead with a straight-game victory over Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong, winning 11-6, 11-3, 11-9.

England responded through Tin-Tin Ho, who defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 to level the tie.

Syndrela Das restored India’s lead after producing a solid display against Anna Green. She controlled the match well and claimed an 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 win to put India one match away from the final.

Sreeja returned for the fourth rubber and delivered when it mattered most. She overcame Tin-Tin Ho in a closely fought five-game contest, winning 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 to seal India’s place in the final. India will now meet Malaysia in both the men’s and women’s team title clashes.