CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah ensure gold for India men’s team in team event, beat Malaysia in thrilling final

India men's team featuring Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah defeated Malaysia 3-2 in the final to win the gold medal in team event at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

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India men's team after winning gold medal in Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 in New Delhi. (Source: X)

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men’s team featuring world No. 38 Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were pushed to the limit in the gold medal match against Malaysia in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The host nation emerged victorious after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Malaysians.

Double partners Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah had to come out and play in two singles clashes to ensure that the Indians emerged victorious in the men’s team event. While Manush won both of his singles matches, Thakkar won one and lost one while Gnanasekaran was also defeated.

The World No. 38 Indian paddler got Indians off to a winning start with 12-10, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-5 win over Javen Choong in the opening match to give 1-0 lead to the host nation. Thakkar’s doubles partner Manush Shah then doubled India’s advantage with a 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 2-11, 11-7 win over Qi Shen Wong in the second match.

However, with India one win away from the title, Gnanasekaran was stunned by Hong Yu Tey in straight games 11-7, 11-8 and 12-10. Thakkar had to come out again in an attempt to finish off the tie but faltered second time around.

Qi Shen Wong bounced back from a tough five-game loss to Shah by posting a 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1 win over Thakkar to level the final at 2-2.

In the must-win fifth rubber of the final, Shah held his nerve once again by defeating Malaysian Javen Choong 11-7, 11-4 and 11-4 to clinch the gold medal for India. The Indian men’s team were awarded $10,000 for the win.

WATCH the Prize distribution ceremony after the team final at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 HERE…

While the Malaysia had to settle for the silver medal, Singapore and England team won the bronze medal having qualified for the semifinals. The silver-medal winning Malaysian men’s team featured Javen Choong, Qi shen Wong, Jin zhen Mi, Hong yu tey and Richard rui zhe Yap.

The Indian gold medal-winning team featured Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Ganamasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Payas Jian. The Singaporean team which won the bronze medal had Josh Shao Han Chua, Nicholas Tan, Ellsworth Le, Zhao Ray Tan and Ze yi Yang.

The English team which settled for bronze medal had Connor Alexander Green, Siraj Shayan Waseem, Joesph Edward Hunter and Benjiman J. Piggott.