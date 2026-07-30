CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar teams up with Taneesha Kotecha to open mixed-doubles campaign with win, Harmeet Desai also victorious

Top Indian paddlers like Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula got their mixed doubles campaign off to a winning start in 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.

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Manav Thakkar (right) and Taneesha Kotecha. (Source: X)

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis 2026: Top-ranked Indian paddler Manav Thakkar continued his fine form in the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Thakkar, who has already lifted Indian men’s team into the final, paired up with Taneesh Kotecha in the mixed doubles team event.

The Indian pair of Thakkar and Kotecha defeated Nigeria’s Conor Nugent and Rebecca Scott of Nigeria in straight games 3-0 to march into the next round. Experienced Harmeet Desai also got his mixed doubles campaign off to a winning start.

Thakkar and Kotecha will be up against Malaysia’s Jin Zhen Im and Alice Li Chang in Round of 32, who had to work hard for 3-1 victory in their opening match.

Desai teamed up with Yashaswini Ghorpade to beat Botswana pair of Tshenolo Mooketsi and Magdeline Rebatenne in straight games 3-0. Desai and Ghorpade will be up against Australian pair of Chulong Nie and Jiamuwa Wu in Round of 32, who defeated New Zealand mixed-doubles team in thrilling 3-2 win.

India’s top women player Sreeja Akula paired up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to take on Max Ji and Fiona Nie of Canada in their mixed doubles encounter. Akula and Gnanasekaran also progressed into the next round with a comfortable 3-0 win in the opening mixed doubles clash. They will now face Sharpel Elia and Foteini Meletie of Cyprus in Round of 32.

On Wednesday, world No. 38 Manav Thakkar then doubled India’s advantage with another impressive performance. Despite playing with 13 stitches above his left eye, Manav showed no signs of discomfort as he comfortably beat Joseph Hunter 11-8, 11-4, 11-5. His sharp attacking play and consistency ensured England never found a way back into the contest.

Harmeet Desai completed the clean sweep in style. He dominated Benjamin Piggott from the start and wrapped up the match with a commanding 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 victory, sending India into the final without losing a single match in the competition.

The Indian women’s team had to work harder before sealing a 3-1 win over England. Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula put India ahead with a straight-game victory over Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong, winning 11-6, 11-3, 11-9.

England responded through Tin-Tin Ho, who defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 to level the tie. Syndrela Das restored India’s lead after producing a solid display against Anna Green. She controlled the match well and claimed an 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 win to put India one match away from the final.

Sreeja returned for the fourth rubber and delivered when it mattered most. She overcame Tin-Tin Ho in a closely fought five-game contest, winning 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 to seal India’s place in the final. India will now meet Malaysia in both the men’s and women’s team title clashes.

(with PTI inputs)