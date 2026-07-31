CTTC 2026: Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh beat compatriots Akash Pal and Sutirta Mukherjee to march into mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, Manav Thakkar also moves up

Indian stars Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the mixed doubles events at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

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Indian pair of Anusha Kutumbale and Ronit Bhanja in action in mixed doubles Round of 32 match at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: After securing the men’s team title on Thursday, India’s Manush Shah teamed up with Swastika Ghosh to reach the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Manush, who achieved a career-best world No. 2 position in ITTF men’s doubles ranking this month, was the star of Indian win in the team final against Malaysia on Thursday.

Manush and Swastika Ghosh beat Indian compatriots Akash Pal and Sutirta Mukherjee in the mixed doubles Round of 32 match on Friday. Manush and Swastika emerged victorious with a 12-10, 11-6, 11-13, 11-8 scoreline.

Manush and Swastika will now take on Malaysian pair of Im Ying Li and Tey Yu Hong in the Round of 16 match in the mixed doubles tournament. Li and Hong defeated Sri Lankan pair of Nimesh Ranchagoda and Sharmaisha Halawathage 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in Round of 32 match.

India’s men’s table tennis team clinched the CTTC 2026 team event gold after edging Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling final in New Delhi. Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah played pivotal roles as India held their nerve in a closely contested title clash, securing the championship with a… pic.twitter.com/HrG2vmBOly — India.com (@indiacom) July 30, 2026

Indian pair of Anusha Kutumbale and Ronit Bhanja kicked off the proceedings in the mixed doubles Round of 32 matches. Anusha and Ronit defeated Australian pair of Nicholas When Lum and Yangzi Liu with a 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 win on Friday.

In another mixed doubles clash, world no. 38 singles player Manav Thakkar paired up with Taneesha Kotecha to beat Malaysia duo of Alice Li Sian Chang and Jin Zhen Im 11-9, 11-9, 11-5 in the Round of 32 match.

Manav and Taneesha will now take on Singaporean pair of Nicholas Tan and Lay Yin Sie for the right to enter the quarterfinals. The Singaporean paddlers defeated Sri Lankan pair of Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Sandinsa 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 on Friday.

India’s Payas Jain and Syndrela Das also marched into the mixed doubles pre-quarters with a 11-2, 11-3, 11-7 win over England’s Anna Green and Benjamin Piggott.