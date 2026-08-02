CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade set up finale meeting in women’s singles

After beating Syndrela Das in the semis, Sreeja Akula, who is a Paris 2024 Olympian, will meet Yashaswini Ghorpade in the final.

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India's Sreeja Akula in action during a women's teams quarterfinal table tennis match at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris, France, Wednesday, August 08, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India’s Sreeja Akula booked her place in the women’s singles final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after edging past compatriot Syndrela Das 4-3 in a thrilling semifinal on Sunday. The all-Indian contest lived up to expectations as both players pushed each other to the limit before Sreeja held her nerve in the deciding game to seal victory and move one step closer to the gold medal.

The semifinal was closely contested from the very beginning, with both paddlers producing high-quality table tennis. Syndrela matched Sreeja shot for shot and kept the pressure on throughout the match.

However, Sreeja stayed composed during the crucial moments, using her experience to win the deciding game and secure a hard-fought 4-3 victory. The win also guaranteed India at least a silver medal in the women’s singles event.

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Sreeja had been in impressive form throughout the tournament. She comfortably cleared the opening rounds before defeating higher-ranked opponents in the knockout stage to reach the semifinals.

Syndrela Das also enjoyed an excellent campaign. She played some confident table tennis in the earlier rounds and defeated strong opponents to earn a place in the semifinals. Her run to the last four was one of the highlights of India’s campaign in the women’s singles competition, and she once again showed her fighting spirit by taking Sreeja all the way to the final game.

The women’s singles semifinal was another example of India’s growing strength in table tennis with two Indian players competing for a place in the final. Their performances reflected the depth in the squad and the progress the country has made in the sport over the past few years.

India had already enjoyed a memorable table tennis campaign before the singles events reached the business end. Both the men’s and women’s teams won the team championship titles earlier in the Games, underlining India’s dominance in the sport.

The victories added two important gold medals to the country’s tally and gave the players confidence heading into the individual events.

Who will Sreeja Akula face in the final?

After beating Syndrela Das in the semis, Sreeja Akula, who is a Paris 2024 Olympian, will meet Yashaswini Ghorpade in the final. Yashaswini defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee in the other semi-final with the same score line of 4-3.

This Commonwealth Table Tennis championship has been made possible under the leadership of New Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Education and Sports Ashish Sood of Delhi Government, giving Indian talent the stage to compete and grow.