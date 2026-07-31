CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula, Swastika Ghosh star in India women’s dominant 3-0 win over Malaysia in final

India men's and women's won the team titles at the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.

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India women's team beat Malaysia in final of 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. (Source: X)

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Host nation India completed a double on Thursday when they clinched both men’s and women’s team titles in contrasting styles at the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagraj Stadium. While the men’s team featuring world No. 38 Manav Thakkar had to battle hard for a 3-2 win, Sreeja Akula-led women’s team comfortably won the title with a dominant 3-0 win over Malaysia.

Swastika Ghosh opened the proceedings for the home team Ai xin tee of Malaysia in the first game of the final. Swastika won the first two sets with ease 11-7 and 11-2 before Tee bounced back to take the third 11-9. However, the Indian star kept her nerve to take the 4th set 11-9 and put the host nation 1-0 up.

In the second game, world no. 67 Sreeja Akula faced off against Karen Lyne Anak Dick. Akula, who had won the mixed double table tennis bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, was pushed to the brink by Karen.

After losing the opening set 11-9, Akula appeared in control of the match by winning the next two 11-6, 11-4 before Karen won the crucial fourth set 11-5. But like Swastika earlier, Akula also held her nerve in the 5th set to win 11-3 and put the India women’s team 2-0 in front.

Yashaswini Ghorpade took on Alice li sian Chang in the third game of the final. Alice won the first set 11-7 but Yashaswini stormed back to win the next three sets 11-3, 17-15 and 11-5 to seal a 3-0 win, which meant the 4th and 5th tie were not needed.

Meanwhile, it was a tricky final matchup for the men’s team, especially after their loss to Malaysia in the league phase. Manav Thakkar put up a brave front and discussed the strategic change to their team composition—they left out Harmeet Desai from the lineup—and the revenge factor. Even the Malaysians had brought in their second player to play the third rubber.

The winners received a prize purse of 10,000 for their efforts, while the Malaysians received half that amount as they finished runners-up. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra gave away the prizes.

Results (Team Finals)

Men: India bt Malaysia 3-2 (Manav Thakkar bt Javen Choong 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, Manush Shah bt Qi Shen Wong 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 2-11, 11-7, G. Sathiyan lost to Hong Yu Tey 7-11, 8-11, 10-12, Manav lost to Wong 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 1-11, Manush bt Choong 11-7, 11-4, 11-4).

Women: India bt Malaysia 3-0 (Swastika Ghosh bt Ai Xin Tee 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9, Sreeja Akula bt Karen Lyne Anak Dick 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Alice Lee Sian Chang 7-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-5).