CTTC 2026: Top seeded Manav Thakkar lifts India to 3-0 win over Australia, Indian women also victorious

Manav Thakkar continued his impressive run as India men's team defeated Sri Lanka, Wales and Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium on Tuesday.

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India men's table tennis star Manav Thakkar. (Source: X)

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis 2026: India’s leading men’s table tennis star Manav Thakkar continued his unbeaten run in the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium on Tuesday with his second successive in the tournament. Thakkar, in spite of carrying an injury, ensured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group A match in men’s team event on the second day.

Thakkar’s doubles partner Manush Shah was playing in the third and last game of the day against the Aussies. Earlier in the day, the men’s team blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 and also defeated Wales 2-0.

Thakkar defeated Chulong Nie 11-7, 11-6 and 11-4 to follow up his clinical 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Taenda Mumvuma on Monday. Manush Shah helped India blank Australia with a hard-fought 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3 win over Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum in the final game. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had put India 1-0 up with a 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 win over Aditya Sareen from down under.

Earlier on Tuesday, Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar had defeated Harrison Docherty of Wales 11-5, 11-4, 11-3. Indians had blanked Wales 3-0 apart from defeating Sri Lanka with the same margin.

Top-seeded Singapore women team survived a big scare against Sri Lanka, winning 3-2 in the first stage of the league. They then suffered a major upset as Malaysia blanked them 3-0. Ai Xin Tee gave Malaysia the lead by defeating Janelle Rui En Chiang 11-8, 12-10, 11-7.

Karen Iye Anak Dick consolidated Malaysia’s advantage with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win over Zi Sian Chong, while Alice Li Sian Chang completed the sweep by beating Lay Yin Sie 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, sending a warning to the remaining teams, including the second-seeded Indian women.

In other group matches, England thrashed Maldives 3-0, while New Zealand defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to move closer to qualification for the knockout rounds.

India women team beat Australia 3-2

India sealed a 3-2 victory over strong opponents Australia, with Sutirtha Mukherjee showing remarkable resilience to win a gripping match before Yashaswini Ghorpade held her nerve to clinch the deciding rubber in the second-stage league match of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sutirtha fought back from a 1-2 deficit to win in five games and hand India a 2-1 lead. Ghorpade then defeated Min Yung Jee in straight games to seal India’s 3-2 victory after Sreeja Akula had lost the fourth rubber, leaving the tie level at 2-2.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 to ensure a medal berth, leaving them with a match against Canada in Group F on Wednesday.

India made a difficult start as Ghorpade went down to Yangzi Liu in straight games before Sreeja restored parity with a hard-fought 12-10, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 victory over Min Yung Jee. The crucial third rubber saw Sutirtha battle back after trailing 1-2 against Constantina Psihogios, prevailing 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 to put India ahead 2-1.

Australia levelled the score when Yangzi Liu outplayed Sreeja 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 in the fourth rubber. However, Ghorpade responded superbly in the deciding match, defeating Min Yung Jee in straight games to clinch the tie 3-2 and maintain India’s winning run in the competition.

(with PTI inputs)