CTTC 2026: Yashaswini Ghorpade beats Sreeja Akula in final, India almost make clean sweep of titles

Yashaswini Ghorpade and Ankur Bhattacharjee won the women's and men's singles titles at the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.

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India's Yashaswini Ghorpade (right) against Sreeja Akula during CTTC 2026 women's singles final in New Delhi. (Source: X)

Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Karnataka’s Yashaswini Ghorpade continued her impressive run with her stunning win over much-experienced paddled Sreeja Akula to clinch the women’s single title at the Delhi Commonwealth Games 2026 which came to an end at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Ghorpade, who won her first-ever Senior National title in March this year, beat Sreeja 4-1 in the final to complete India’s clean-sweep in the tournament.

Yashaswini won 11-6, 11-1, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11 in the final. The 22-year-old had survived a tough five-set encounter to beat Syndrela Das – beating her 11-9 in the deciding game in the semifinal, while Sreeja also had a tough road to final. Sreeja also beat Olympian Sutirta Mukherjee 11-9 in the final game in the last four clash.

In the men’s singles final, Ankur Bhattacharjee defeated compatriot Payas Jain with a 4-3 margin to clinch the crown. Payas looked set for victory after opening a 7-4 lead in the deciding game. However, Ankur called a timeout that disrupted his opponent’s rhythm, fought back to level at 8-8, and then edged ahead 10-9. He eventually sealed the title 11-9 when Payas’ final return drifted long, capping a dramatic comeback and earning his biggest international crown.

Payas Jain came close and lost another title at home after doing so last year at the Senior Nationals in Surat, where he lost to Manush Shah, whom he accounted for today in the semifinals.

India dominated the championships, winning all but one of the gold medals on offer. The lone title to elude the hosts came in the men’s doubles, where Malaysia’s pair pulled off an upset by defeating the Indian combination of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in the final.

In the all-Indian women’s doubles final, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das delivered a commanding performance, defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1. The mixed doubles final featured a spirited comeback by India’s Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha, who defeated Malaysia’s Ai Xin and Richard Rui 3-2.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave away the medals and prize money to the medal winners.

22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships Results

Men’s Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) bt Payas Jain (Ind) 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Men’s Doubles: Final: Shen Qi Wong/Javen Choong (Mas) bt Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (Ind) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7.

Women’s Singles: Final: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Sreeja Akula (Ind) 11-6, 11-1, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11.

Women’s Doubles: Final: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das (Ind) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade/Divyanshi Bhowmick (Ind) 11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.

Mixed Doubles: Final: Taneesha Kotecha/Manav Thakkar (Ind) bt Ai Xin Tee/Richard Rui Zhe Yap (Mas) 11-8, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5.