Buenos Aires: A Cuban woman named Mavys Alvarez on Monday made shocking claims about football legend Diego Maradona raping her. While addressing the press, she made the claim and admitted it happened when Maradona was in Cuba for his drug addiction treatment. The incident took place in 2001 when he was 40 and she was 16.

The woman said that Maradona had raped her at the clinic while her mother was in the next room.

"He covers my mouth, he rapes me, I don't want to think about it too much," Alvarez said.

“I stopped being a girl, all my innocence was stolen from me. It’s hard. You stop living the innocent things that a girl of that age has to experience,” she added further.

She also claimed that her family had to accept the scenario because the Cuban government was involved and Maradona had a good relationship with Fidel Castro.

“My family would never have accepted it if the Cuban government had not been involved,” she said. “They were forced in another way to accept a relationship that was not good for them, or for anyone.”

She also said that it is difficult to stay in a country where Maradona is everywhere and is the biggest hero.

“It’s hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, he is an idol and at the same time everything I remember about him as a person feels ugly,” she said.

Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.