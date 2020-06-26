Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debuts together and went on to build memorable careers for themselves. Apart from establishing their batting prowess, the duo also proved they were able leaders and deep thinkers of the game. Also Read - Michael Atherton Reveals India's Biggest Strength That Will Help Them Win in Australia Again

And it's this reason that the duo is now at the helm of affairs of two organisations vital for the growth and success of Indian cricket. While Ganguly is the current president of the BCCI, Dravid heads the National Cricket Academy.

These two formed a formidable batting pair during their playing careers and their current partnership is as much important for the growth of Indian cricket, reckons another batting legend VVS Laxman.

“The partnership between BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA head and BCCI President,” Laxman said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Recently, Ganguly recalled how he and Dravid arrived on the biggest stage together, with superlative batting performances in their very first outings.

Ganguly made a memorable century while Dravid scored 96.

“I was too engrossed in my performance to be honest. When he (Dravid) came into bat, I was already at 70 odd. I remember my 100 scoring shot which was a cover drive through point and he was at the non-striker’s end. I finished the day at 131, I got out an hour after tea and he carried on,” Ganguly said.

“He came back the next morning and got 95. I was standing at the Lord’s balcony hoping that he would get a hundred. I have seen him play at the under 15s, then Ranji Trophy together. I had seen his debut at Eden Gardens and then seeing his debut at Lord’s. So, I watched his career closely. It would have been great had we both got hundreds that day,” he added.