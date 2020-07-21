Cricket Australia (CA) has said it accepts the ICC decision to postpone the men’s T20 World Cup in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There were speculations surrounding the future of the global event amid the ongoing health crisis with CA itself terming it ‘unrealistic’ to organise an event of such a scale. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor Starrer Shoot Postponed Again?

ICC delayed a final call despite multiple meetings saying it wanted to not act in haste considering the enormity of the event and the impact its decision will have. However, on Monday, on expected lines, the global body confirmed that the world cup this year, slated to be held in Australia, will not happen as per the original plan.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting sporting tournaments across the globe and cricket is not immune," CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“The complexities and risks around hosting a 16-team international event in October in the current environment ultimately proved sufficient for the ICC to postpone the event,” Hockley, who also is the chief executive of the T20 World Cup, added .

The tournament was to be held between October 18 and November 15 in Australia.

“We accept the ICC’s decision to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia. It was a decision made with the safety and wellbeing of fans, players, officials and staff in mind,” Hockley said.

“We are confident that with this decision, we will give ourselves the best chance to safely welcome fans into the outstanding venues across the country to enjoy watching the world’s best men’s cricketers compete in this major global event in either 2021 or 2022,” headded.

The women’s edition was also held in Australia earlier this year with the hosts defending their title.

“A lot of hard work has gone into hosting the tournament in Australia this year and I would like to thank everyone involved for their passion and commitment. The ICC women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year will forever be remembered as a groundbreaking moment in Australian sport, and I have no doubt the men’s edition will also be a spectacular event,” Hockley said.

CA was anyway more keen on its bilateral series which will see it host India in a four-match Test series in December.

“Cricket Australia now looks forward to hosting a safe and successful summer of bilateral cricket,” Hockley said.