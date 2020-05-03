BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has drawn parallels between the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with batting in Test cricket on a dangerous wicket with little margin for error. Also Read - White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying Before Congress on Trump Administration's Coronavirus Response

The current health crisis has claimed over 2.4 million lives across the globe while more than 3.4 lakh people have contracted the virus.

The former India captain says the situation is both upsetting and scary considering its far-reaching impacts on humans. "… I am also really upset seeing the current situation, because so many people are suffering outside," Ganguly said while speaking on '100 Hours 100 Stars', an initiative started by Fever Network. "We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic. This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don't know how, when and where it came from — we all were unprepared for this."

“People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared. People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible,” he added.

Comparing the fight to batting on a tricky surface in a Test match, Ganguly said,”This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well – the batsman has very little margin of error. So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match.”

The 47-year-old has been working from home with the nationwide lockdown extended till May 17. “I have been working from home — BCCI and ICC work and my own work. But my own work is a little less right now, because the shooting, the sport and the schools have been closed. But the documents work, administrative work and paper work, I have been doing from home now,” he said.

Ganguly is drawing from his experience from playing days to deal with the situation. “Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left. If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations,” he said.

He continued, “It also helps you in making quick decisions, because on field of cricket, you don’t have time to think. You have to decide on the spot in seconds. This game teaches you a lot of things — patience, resilience. It also taught you about failure and success. When you play, you tune your mind towards success. Similarly, in life, when you feel a bad phase in life, you feel you can get through it.”

However, the forced break has also given Ganguly chance to spend plenty of time with family which was nearly impossible due to his schedule. “For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother and my brother. I have got a time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself,” he said.